UTM increases its Parliamentary strength: Mzimba Luwerezi MP joins

Member of Parliament (MP) for Luwerezi constituency in Mzimba district, Emmanuel Mayor Chirwa has joined the UTM Party of State vice-president Saulos Chilima.

Speaking on Sunday when he was welcomed into the party, Chirwa said UTM is the only party that takes the lives of his constituents at heart hence the decision to join it.

“My constituents also advised me to join UTM. The party is always serious with the welfare of Malawians,” he said.

During the day, UTM also welcomed independent councillor for Luwerezi Ward, Zaluma Ngoma.

Zaluma said joining UTM was his promise he made to his followers during the campaign period.

In his remarks, UTM regional governor for the north Moses Mlenga, said the joining of two means the party is really loved in the region.

UTM has been wooing independents to bolster its numerical strength.

The party recently welcomed MP for Blantyre West Constituency, Isaac Kaneka and MP for Karonga Nyungwe constituency, Kenneth Ndovie, after he dumped the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Ndovie, who won the seat on an independent ticket, joined DPP early this year and was appointed as a deputy minister of trade by the former president Peter Mutharika.

Early this month, UTM also welcomed the former Karonga central constituency Frank Mwenifumbo who will set to represent the party in the by-elections.

In the May 21 Tripartite Elections, DPP won 62 seats in the 193-seat National Assembly, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and independents got 55 each with United Democratic Front (UDF) getting 10, People’s Party (PP) won five, UTM Party won four and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has one.

But UTM welcomed to its benches independent MPs Alexander Chilikumtima of Ntcheu Bwanje South and and Ntcheu North East legislator Arthur Enoch Chipungu.

Meanwhile, Ireen Mambale of Balaka south, Joseph Nomale of Chiradzulu East and Nancy Chaaola of Ntcheu Bwanje, are also said to be realigning for UTM.

UTM Party director of publicity Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party is gaining more ground.

