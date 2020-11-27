Police arrest man for drawing tattoos on girls

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly drawing tattoos on girls.

Kanengo police public relations officer Esther Mkwanda says the 22-year-old man allegedly drew tattoos on thighs of three primary school girls, all aged 13.

Mkwanda said the suspect, James Chasowa a.k.a. Jemudanga Tattoo, committed the offence between April and August 2020 in Area 25B where he lives.

“It is reported that teachers at Mvunguti Primary School noticed that some students had about 22 tattoos and decided to call their parents through the school committee of which only three parents showed up.

“They later referred them to Kanengo Police Station,” she said.

In their statements, the girls stated that they willingly went to Chasowa’s house for tattoos and paid him K300 each after admiring their friends who went there before.

Chasowa, who comes from Enukweni in Mzimba, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of indecent assault contrary to Section 137 (1) of the Penal code.

But law expert, Sunduzwayo Madise said on social networking site Facebook wall, that he doubted the state has a strong case against the suspect to stand in a court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares