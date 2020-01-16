Police arrest protester with lethal weapons for HRDC demos
Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a protester with lethal weapons he was found with in cartons on his way to the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned protests.
Police say they are keeping in custody 43-year-old Richard Moyo who was found with 25 catapults, 17 stones and machaka, 11 knives among others.
The law enforcers say they pitched an adhoc road block at Njewa where they searched each and every passenger of vehicles and Moyo had these weapons in a minibus from Mpingu.
Armed Malawi Defense Force and Malawi Police Service have also a joint operation road block mounted at Kapani – Roberts at Kanengo, in Lilongwe.
Both the army and police officers are searching both public and private vehicles entering into the city.
Apart from the thorough search of vehicles they are also searching people travelling with hand luggage.
This is an obvious propaganda, amutuma anthu wosafunila dziko zabwino kuti atenga zida kenaka amugwire aziti ndi wa HRDC wofuna zaupandu…….palibeeeeeee…………..more fire HRDC! Malawi asinthe basi……….
lethal weapon is the dicks of those police officers shamelessly raping girls in uniform like its war torn DRC! And still walking scot free and having the audacity to quickly arrest Jessie and Timonty and friends over the girlfriend termirk story but not these officers that raped and abused people in Nsundwe. Selective justice cover up…..all must face the law equally and been given a chance to appear before the court for self defence.
What of your own dick idiot? Legeni is the symbol of your foolish boss Zeze Arafat. Mwagwa nayo lero abakha inu.
You are just one pathetic idiot who cannot face reality as it is. So to you it was better for this beast to vandalise property and kill innocent souls in the name of “peaceful demonstrations”. You truly know that the Nsundwe rape issue is just a cooked up story by HRDC and some wasted brains like yourself. With this greed you will allow thieves to rule this country forever. We surely need change but with this approach of yours, I would rather go for the devil I know. Wise up people and be the true change we are looking for,… Read more »