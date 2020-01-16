Police arrest protester with lethal weapons for HRDC demos

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a protester with lethal weapons he was found with in cartons on his way to the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned protests.

Police say they are keeping in custody 43-year-old Richard Moyo who was found with 25 catapults, 17 stones and machaka, 11 knives among others.

The law enforcers say they pitched an adhoc road block at Njewa where they searched each and every passenger of vehicles and Moyo had these weapons in a minibus from Mpingu.

Armed Malawi Defense Force and Malawi Police Service have also a joint operation road block mounted at Kapani – Roberts at Kanengo, in Lilongwe.

Both the army and police officers are searching both public and private vehicles entering into the city.

Apart from the thorough search of vehicles they are also searching people travelling with hand luggage.

