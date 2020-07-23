Police arrest UTM offices bombers

July 23, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi Police Services have arrested some people suspected to have been part of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet gang that petrol bombed UTM Party offices in Lilongwe in the run up to the fresh presidential election, killing three people.

National Police deputy spokesperson Thomek Nyaude confirmed the arrests but could not give more details, saying investigations were still underway.

National Police deputy spokesperson Thomek Nyaude confirmed of the arrests but refused to give details on the number of those arrested and their names.

“We have indeed arrested some people we believe they know something on the UTM offices bombings but investigations are still going on, our investigators are on the ground so we cannot give details,” he said.

The attack on the UTM offices in Area 22 killed three people of Tambala family including the father, mother and a child.

The family was housed in one part of the building.

henry
Guest
henry

Amenewo awone nyekhwe basi

5 hours ago
KINANASI 1
Guest
KINANASI 1

Please let anyone found guilty face the long arm of the law.People died due to that horrific act

5 hours ago
