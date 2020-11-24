Police arrest woman for faking daughter’s death to raise money

A 34 year-old woman is in police custody in Lilongwe for faking the death of her daughter in a bid to get money.

It is understood that Caroline Mwale allegedly faked the death of her daughter to raise money for her financial problems she was facing.

Police say she was arrested on Monday afternoon at Kamuzu Central Hospital’s mortuary.

Mwale, whose husband is in South Africa, called her husband’s relatives, informing them that her 13-year-old daughter had died at the hospital, according to the police.

The relatives immediately bought a coffin and ferried it to the mortuary to carry the ‘remains’ of the child for burial at Beni Village, Traditional Authority Chadza in the district.

The suspect, however, was seen mourning hysterically before she revealed that she was lying and that her daughter was still alive and is in Kasungu.

Police were called and arrested the suspect.

She will be taken to the court soon to answer a charge of conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

Mwale comes from Chindomo Village, Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu District.

