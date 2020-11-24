Viola seeks legal action against NFRA for ‘illegal’ dismissal

November 24, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Embattled National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) former deputy chief executive officer Gerald Viola says he is dragging his former employer to court for illegal dismissal.

Viola contemplates legal action

Viola’s lawyer, Yusuf Nthenda said what NFRA has done in dismissing his client from work is improper since the issues raised are being contested in a court.

“We are yet to get the dismissal letter. When we get it, we will challenge the decision to court,” said Nthenda.

Viola has been dismissed on charges of serious misconduct on allegations that he issued a Local Purchase Order worth K3.3 billion to Missie’s Trading to supply 10,000 metric tonnes of strategic grain reserve maize to NFRA.

The issue is in court where Viola is answering conspiracy to misuse a public office and forgery charges.

 

