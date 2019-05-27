Police investigate Chakwera over spate of political violence: MCP leader risks arrest
Inspector General of police Rodney Jose has said the law enforcers are investigating Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who spoke of bloodshed should he lose the presidential poll to the current spate of political violence.
Jose said should there be a link between Chakwera’s call for blood-shed and the current spate of violence, the MCP leader would be arrested to answer charges of inciting violence.
“Police will not tolerate acts of violence. The police will hunt down each and every individual behind the acts of violence,” said Jose at a press conference on Monday in Blantyre.
He said warned the police who just watch as the violence continues that they face disciplinary action.
“We have the Constitutional mandate to control the situation, to protect lives of people and their property,” said Jose.
He said the police have now deployed more law enforcers in political violence hot spots whom he said will work hand in hand with Malawi Defence Force soldiers.
There have been violent protests in Area 25 and Msundwe in Lilongwe, Mponela in Dowa and Santhe in Kasungu following exit polls which showed that Chakwera has tumbled in the election against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)’s president Peter Mutharika.
But MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali has described the investigation on Chakwera as mere witch-hunting.
“Chakwera is not an agent of violence. He is an agent of peace. He is the catalyst of peace and unity. The whole IG cannot sit down and start talking of Dr. Chakwera in connection with violence,” said Munthali.
MCP has taken the Malawi Electoral Commission to court to hold the pollster from announcing the presidential poll result until all anomalies have been addressed.
Arrest Chakwera and you will see. Idiot.You cant arrest the President.
No room for violence in democratic Malawi
Is this the same Rodney Jose who was the master minder of the Robert Chasowa murder? Who has blood in his hands between Chakwera and Rodney Jose? Lest we forget as Malawians easily forget things……..it is one thing to write articles that would turn public opinion against someone for political reasons and it is another to cover up the murder of an innocent student ……. According to the results of the public inquiry held over Chasowa’s murder, Rodney Jose has a case to answer but because his political masters are still in power he is one of the untouchables in… Read more »
You are spot on Mbonga, and let me add one more thing, let Rodney Jose arrest Chakwera and that’s when DPP will know that when enough is enough the people shall never the bullets from the Mulhako wa a lomwe police, there shall be blood everywhere in Malawi. Lomwes will be sent back to Mozambique where they belong……..do not forget that it was the Chewas who gave land to Lomwes in Mulanje and Thyolo around the 800s when they were being persecuted in Mozambique by the Portuguese. But today Lomwes have grown so big hearted that they have forgotten the… Read more »
Genuine peace loving non partisan Malawians will never forget wat MCP ..believe me 2024 u ll release atibela volume 7.Shame!mukazawona azibusa akulowa ndale ziwani sim’busa ndichifwamba zaMulungu zamukanika.Don’t destroy reputation of our country gule chakwela
zopanda umboni akumuopa chakwera
What weed does Maurice Munthali smoke? Chakwera talked of bloodshed, and you call him peaceful?