Political parties, thousands mourn Thokozani Lita in Ndirande

Thousands of Ndirande residents and others, from all walks of life, including politicians from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP), and the United Democratic Front (UDF) attended the funeral ceremony of one of Ndirande’s ‘influential citizens’ Thokozani Lita near Ndirande Anglican Church on Wednesday, 27 October, 2021.

Lita died in Lilongwe on Tuesday. 26 October, 2021. He collapsed immediately after hearing news that his sister had died at their village in Zomba. The body was repatriated to Ndirande on Tuesday for the Wednesday’s funeral ceremony before being taken to Zomba for burial at Likugwati Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chikowi on Thursday.

The late Lita will be buried alongside his sister whose body will also be laid to rest on Thursday, according to family members who spoke at the funeral.

Apart from being a devout Christian and member of Reverend Father Mark Kambalazaza’s Charismatic Renewal Ministries, the late Lita was also actively participated in various social and economic affairs in Ndirande and earned much respect from the entire community. He was husband to a senior DPP executive member popularly known as ‘Mayi Lita’ and father to Ndirande Ward Councillor, Thom Lita. He was born on 2 February, 1964 hence he died at the age of 57.

Several people spoke at the funeral, including Group Village Headman Somanje who hailed the late Lita as a unifying figure who also had a sharing heart.

“I come here not to mourn him but to celebrate his fulfilled life. I wish to ask members of the Ndirande community to emulate the life that the late Lita lived; that of prayerful Christian and hard work,” he said.

The traditional leader also hailed leaders and members of different political parties for coming together to mourn one of their own, saying politics should never divide Ndirande.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is also DPP Vice President in the Southern Region, said the death of Lita was most devastating because he died on Tuesday immediately after he received news about the death of his sister in Zomba.

“This is a double tragedy for the family. We may not console you enough but my prayer is that God heals your broken hearts,” he said.

Nankhumwa said the family had lost a pillar of strength and a breadwinner. He said while it is difficult to fill the huge gap that Lita had left, the DPP shall ensure that ‘Mayi’ Lita and the family do not go through much suffering.

In his eulogy, UDF Blantyre Malabada MP Ismail Rizzq Mkumba said although he is a UDF MP, he felt obliged to join everyone else to attend the funeral ceremony although the late Liti had DPP ties. He pledged that he would continue to work with everyone in the area regardless of the political inclinations in the spirit of improving people’s lives.

Blantyre Central (Ndirande) MP, Chipiliro Mpinganjira was also in attendance.

