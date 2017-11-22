Poly Queens destroys Young Professional to register first win: Rainbow Paints Netball

Polytechnic College’s Poly Queens registered their first victory in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League following their 46-30 victory against Young Professionals.

Trying to win the ball Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Action during Poly and and Chilomoni match. Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

The game between Serenity and Shizelella. Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

The students were also awarded 3 points following Gerald Tasaukadala’s failure to turn up for the game.

Polytechnic vice-captain described their first victory as a stepping stone to better things to come especially next season.

She said players are motivated and warned teams on their way to expect a huge mountain to climb.

“We are all delighted with our first victory, but this is just the beginning and we promise our fans that come next season Poly will come with full force,” she said.

In another encounter, Tigresses had no mercy against Polytechnic as they destroyed them 70-13.

Tigresses showed why they are superior to the students   by controlling the game and keep themselves in the running for the title.

Meanwhile,Kukoma Diamonds remains on the summit table, followed by Prison Sisters.

Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League

1.Gerald Tasaukadala 0 Polytechnic 150

2.Shizaella Queens 69 Young Professionals 12

3.Tigresses 70 Polytechnic 13

4.Serenity Stars  47. Chilomoni Sisters 36

5.Polytechnic 46. Young Professionals 30

6.Polytechnic 19.  Chilomoni Sisters  48

7.Serenity Stars  34. Shizaella Queens 40

