Polytechnic to have additional teaching infrastructure

The Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, will soon have additional teaching infrastructure which has been funded by African Development Bank to the tune of K2.2 billion.

The building, which comprises laboratories, classrooms and workshops, is within the polytechnic main campus and once completed, will accommodate 480 occupants.

Higher Education Science and Technology Project Coordinator, Dr Ignasio Ngoma, said the infrastructure will increase teaching and learning space for university students and staff.

“This building has been funded to the tune of 2,941,114 dollars. It is designed to have offices for senior and junior staff, classrooms and laboratories for students and other spaces for store rooms and common room among others,” explained Ngoma.

He said so far 99 per cent of the work has been done and that the contractor is currently doing final touches which include external works.

“As of now, we are expecting the contractor to hand over the building to the college by 31 January, 2018,” he said.

The construction of the building started on September 15, 2016 with S.R Nicholas as responsible for the project.

Currently, the college is also constructing a four storey building to replace the old annexe wing to increase classroom space and expand the enrolment rate of university students.

