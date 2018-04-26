Preserve Malawi history, urges President Mutharika

April 26, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment
President Peter Mutharika has called upon Malawian historians and academicians to be diligent in preserving the country’s  history.

President Mutharika being briefed at University of Glasgow in Scotland

From the archives: Mutharika found this at University of Glasgow

Mutharika says history is very important as it helps citizens appreciate where their country is coming from which is very crucial to shaping its future.
He was reacting to an exhibition of documents on Malawi’s early history displayed in his honor at the Glasgow University on Monday.
President Mutharika who is in Scotland for an official visit on Thursday addressed the Scottish Parliament.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes