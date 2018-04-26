Preserve Malawi history, urges President Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has called upon Malawian historians and academicians to be diligent in preserving the country’s history.

Mutharika says history is very important as it helps citizens appreciate where their country is coming from which is very crucial to shaping its future.

He was reacting to an exhibition of documents on Malawi’s early history displayed in his honor at the Glasgow University on Monday.

President Mutharika who is in Scotland for an official visit on Thursday addressed the Scottish Parliament.

