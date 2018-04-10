Priest begs from Mutharika, Malawi leader says Catholic Church ungrateful

President Peter Mutharika has agreed to help in cash and kind to a request from Chingazi Catholic Parish in Thyolo District but said the church should be grateful of the help he offers to the church.

“As government, we do all we can to help the church but when we do so, you turn down the help and start castigating us,” said Mutharika.

This was after Reverend Father Daminsio Ngoma, during special prayers for the memorial of late president Bingu Wa Mutharika, asked for 118 iron sheets for Nawita and K1m for purchase of land for Mlevisa churches of the Catholic.

“Probably some of you feel threatened that we would take powers from you,” he said.

He then directed his aide to contact the church and help it accordingly.

Mutharika also donated K1 million to the parish.

At the memorial service, Mutharika blamed jealousy as one of the enemies of the country.

In attendance at the Thyolo memorial service were two of the late Bingu’s three children—Tapiwa and Madalitso, Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara, other senior government officials and senior members of DPP.

In his homily, Ngoma described the late Bingu as a visionary leader who people should strive to emulate.

Bingu died on April 5 2012 after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :