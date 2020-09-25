Rashley drops another new single ‘Norah’

Just six months after releasing song of the moment ‘Ndizasangalala’ Afro and R’n’B up-and- coming artist Rashley real name Happy Jumbe has dropped another latest hit single titled ‘Norah’.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, the 23-year-old Blantyre-based star disclosed that ‘Norah’ which has been produced by Gaffar, Red Disc and Masclan Records will be released and premiered on September 26 2020 inside Radio 2 FM’s Born and Bred programe.

It will also be available on Malawi Music Website for streaming and download.

“Let me assure all my fans that as I continue with my project of recording a full album in the near future I have decided to give them this new piece so that they should still enjoy my music as they wait for the album.

“Honestly, I had no any plan of releasing a single this year after the previous ones but my fans have been giving me alot of pressure that’s why I thought of coming up with this single,” said Rashley.

He recently released singles such as Zomwe Ndimaganiza, Bodza, Chiletso and Ndilibe Chonena.

