Rashley drops another new single ‘Norah’

September 25, 2020 Chipambano Mbewe -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Just six months after releasing song of the moment ‘Ndizasangalala’  Afro and R’n’B up-and- coming  artist Rashley real name Happy Jumbe has dropped another latest hit single titled ‘Norah’.

Rashley real name Happy Jumbe
Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, the 23-year-old Blantyre-based star disclosed that ‘Norah’ which has been produced by Gaffar, Red Disc and Masclan Records will be released and premiered on September 26 2020 inside Radio 2 FM’s Born and Bred programe.
It will also be available on Malawi Music Website for streaming and download.
“Let me assure all my fans that as I continue with my project of recording a full album in the near future I have decided to give them this new piece so that they should still enjoy my music as they wait for the album.
“Honestly,  I had no any plan of releasing a single this year after the previous ones but my fans have been giving me alot of  pressure that’s why I thought of coming up with this single,” said Rashley.
He recently released singles such as Zomwe Ndimaganiza, Bodza, Chiletso and Ndilibe Chonena.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera  speaks for Least Developed Countries at Unga: Appeals for ease of trade disruptions

President Lazarus Chakwera has appealed to development partners for deliberate measures that would ease supply chain disruptions on trade. Chakwera...

Close