Retired Civil Servants Praise Government for Mass Gratuity Payments

The Association of Retired Civil Servants in Malawi has commended the current government for initiating the mass payment of gratuities to retired civil servants, particularly those who retired in 2022 and 2023 and were left without their benefits for years.

In a press statement signed by Association President Nellie Nkhumba and Publicity Secretary Ben Motochi, the retirees expressed deep gratitude, describing the development as long overdue relief after years of suffering and uncertainty.

The association said many pensioners endured immense hardship and emotional trauma while waiting for their rightful earnings, with some tragically dying before receiving a single kwacha of their gratuities.

The statement noted that the prolonged struggle has finally reached a turning point, with retirees now receiving their payments in large numbers — a breakthrough the association described as a major victory for pensioners’ welfare and dignity.

“The association applauds the government’s efforts and urges continued action to clear the remaining backlog of pensioners from 2023 up to the end of 2025, in line with the commitment that all outstanding payments will be completed by the end of 2026,” reads part of the statement.

The association also welcomed the cordial working relationship with the Office of the Accountant General, saying close collaboration has helped monitor the implementation of the payment exercise.

Looking ahead, the retirees expressed hope that government will restore the legally stipulated three-month period within which gratuities should be paid after retirement, to ensure that future pensioners receive their benefits promptly and with dignity.

