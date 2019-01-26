Rev Chisi outlines development roadmap as Mzimba Solola shadow MP

Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Solola Constituency, Reverend Precious Austin Chisi, this week invited stakeholders from various sectors of the constituency where he told the attendees that he is determined to turn economic tables of the constituency around.

The meeting—in form of a luncheon at Manyamula COMSIP Hall—brought together over 200 chiefs, civil society organizations (CSOs) representatives and government representatives in the agriculture and education disciplines.

Speaking during the meeting, Chisi said it was high time politicians engaged their constituents in planning for development to achieve fruition.

He said he will only need two years of his five year term to transform the constituency.

“I will only need two years. I don’t need the whole five years to transform it. And as you have seen from the development projects I have already done as a mere aspirant,” Chisi told the gathering.

Last year, Chisi contributed towards the electrification of Manyamula Health Centre, traditional courts and construction of office blocks—including government departments—among others.

After the meeting, Chisi also launched a K600 000 football trophy for Manyamula zone. He also donated 20 iron for the roofing of Kavitukutu Primary School.

Peter Nguluwe, the Area Development Committee (ADC) chairperson, commended Chisi for his initiatives towards changing the area.

“We need people of his caliber if we are to experience change,” said Nguluwe.

Mzimba Solola Constituency has Jacob Hara for its MP but Hara has made bad headlines in the media for abuse of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :