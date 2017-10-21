RVG donates football equipment to Thyolo  U-14 team

Malawi national football team head coach Ronny Van Geneugden on Friday October 20 made a donation of a set of football uniform, boots and footballs to the Thyolo District Under-14 team.

Speaking after presenting the kit at Thyolo Community Centre Ground the Belgian tactician said as football coach it is always his wish to take part in developing football in the country in different ways.

He said there is a need to dwell much in supporting grassroot football because that’s where future national team players are made.

“There is no future in football if grassroot talent is igored by not taking of the young players. This kind of support gives the children courage to keep on playing in so doing you make them to be your future

stars,” said Geneugden.

Thyolo District Sports Officer (DSO) Grey Kalampa thanked Geneugden for the gesture which he said its a morale booster to the junior players.

Kalampa added that the donation will motivate the players both off and in the field as they will be playing with confidence.

“It is always difficult for a district team to access quality uniforms own their own, most teams uses low quality kits so with this support our team will be a shining side in the whole distric. We’ll try to take of it so that it can be used for a long period,” said Kalampa.

Geneugden took the equipment from his former Belgium U-14 side Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :