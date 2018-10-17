RVG says Malawi’ Flames still in it after creditable point against Cameroon

Malawi’ Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) has the point snatched from Cameroon during a 0-0 draw at Kamuzu Stadium on Tuesday would prove vital after the last 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals qualifiers against Morocco who are second with seven points and Comoros who are at the bottom with two points.

With the other Group B match between Morocco and Comoros ending 2-2, it means apart from Cameroon, who already qualify as hosts, the other three teams all have a chance of taking up the second slot to book a ticket to the finals.

“We will go to Comoros with one goal—to win the match. If we can come back with a good result, the last qualifier against Morocco at home will be the decider,” he said.

Malawi will travel to Comoros next month before winding up the group’s assignments by welcoming Morocco next March. The Flames’ chances of qualifying depend on results of other games.

RVG has since showered praises to the players for the rare show of character.

“I am very proud of my players. We decided to play an open game, man-to-man against such a big team. We played well especially in the first-half. We had a very big chance to score but it was not to be. We will keep on working hard with this young squad. I was also happy with the chemistry between the fans and the team,” he said.

“The boys did well. It is not easy to hold a big team like Cameroon, who are Africa champions, and have very strong players. We took control of the game. We had more chances, but we were just unlucky not to score,” he said.

Cameroon coach Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf said a draw was a fair result and commended Malawi for playing well “in terms of intensity.”

He also pointed out that he was impressed with the “fighting spirit” from Malawi.

Cameroon ho will host the 2019 Afcon finals, lead with eight points from four games, Morocco have seven points whereas the Flames are on four points.

Only group winners will qualify for the finals but the second best in the group will make in the event that the already qualified Indomitable Lions finish top.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :