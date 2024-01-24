Salima Sugar Company set to participate at Doha Expo

Officials at Salima Sugar Company say the company will participate in Doha Expo in Qatar in February.

Company Secretary for Salima Sugar Company Limited, Charles Thupi has confirmed the Salima Sugar Company will be part of Malawi National Day event at the Doha Expo in Qatar.

Thupi said the company will be marketing products at a high-level market inorder to get lucrative deals for their sugar.

“I believe that participating at this event is very important to us as a country because we will be showcasing our products, especially the newly introduced brigades which are made from sugar by-products and they are environmentally friendly to help in reducing effects of environmental degradation,” said Thupi.

“We will be carrying our Salima sugar which we intend to sell there and at the same time looking forward to having some trade and investments discussions with investors in Qatar with an aim of wooing them to invest in our country, ” said Thupi.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer for Malawi Investment Trade Centre (MITC), Paul Kwengere said Malawi has been invited by Qatar to hold a Malawi National Day event at Doha Expo in order to showcase Malawi’s products and have trade and investments meetings.

“Yes, Malawi has been invited to participate in Doha Expo and the nation has been given a special day to showcase its products, services as well as hold business to business meetings with different investors,” said Kwengwere.

He further said Malawi government through MITC will mount pavilions to showcase its products and services to the world and an International Bazaar to sell its products.

“Malawi National Day event is very important to Malawian business people as Middle East has high net incomes and is a big importer of food which gives Malawi a comparative advantage for generation of foreign exchange through export trade and foreign direct investment,” said Kwengwere.

Some organizations who have confirmed participation are Salima Sugar Company, Maleta Gems and Jewelry as well as North East Foods.

MITC is coordinating Malawi’s participation at the on-going Expo 2023 Doha which started on October 2, 2023.

The Expo which is running under the theme ‘Green Desert, Better Environment’ will take 179 days and it will end on 29th March 2024.

