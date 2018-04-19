Sally Nyundo returns with ‘suffer in silence’

The renowned South African based Malawian reggae starlight, Sally Nyundo has returned with a single titled ‘Suffer in silence’ as one way of voicing out the feelings which people have when they are in difficult situations.

This is the rise of the artist in the music industry after he released a single titled ‘Ala Shupiti’ two years ago.

In the first verse of the new song Sally Nyundo is outlining how people feel and pretend when they are in difficult life situation.

“In quietness they try but deep inside they cry, they wish they would go far away because their hearts are bleeding.

“Surrounded by negative energy, pretending that all is fine in the eyes of friends and family they can’t explain what’s going on,” goes the first verse of the song.

The new song is currently trending with 4360 downloads on www.entertainmentmalawi.com just in a few days after the song was released on April 8, 2018.

Speaking in an interview after the release of the song, Sally Nyundo said he contemplated the concept of the song after noticing the situations of life which many people face each and everyday.

“My new song curries the message of real life journey whereby there are some life challenges which people do not show out by pretending like all things are ok, but in actual fact they hurt inside; this is a reason I came up with the concept of my new song because I was in that journey and I have the experience of it,” explained sally Nyundo.

Nyundo said the song has been recorded in South Africa at Blue ‘Arts Studios’ in Johannesburg and has been released in Malawi under one of the country’s well known record labels known as ‘Coolpro Entertainment’.

The reggae star said the release of the song is a mile ahead in his music career saying that the song falls under international reggae standard.

The artist is confident that the new song will be liked by wide range of audience noting that the song is of international type which is addressing audience to understand the innermost of the soul.

Sally Nyundo is currently in South Africa where he is pursuing a course in Music management.

