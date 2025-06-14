September presidential election: candidate Adil James Chilungo claims has ‘anger’ to end Malawi’s problems

New entrant into Malawi’s political arena and hot presidential race, Adil James Chilungo, has said he is “angry enough” to end “man-made hunger”, poverty and high interest loans, among many other problems affecting people.

Chilungo, who begins his political career as an independent presidential candidate in the forthcoming general election scheduled for September, added his regime will also prioritize “equitable and fair distribution” of the national wealth.

An academician, administrator and social development and ICT specialist—Chilungo already paid his MK10 million presidential nomination fee to the Malawi Electoral Commission and collected his nomination papers, demonstrating his commitment towards fulfilling his call of serving the nation as president.

He urged Malawians to join him in his anger against his three main enemies—hunger, high interests loans and unequal distribution of wealth.

“If all Malawians and the people working with me can get angry enough as I am, we should be able to end the problems we are facing,” said Chilungo, adding that no citizen must suffer amid a blessing of abundant resources, including fertile lands, fresh water and minerals.

“For example, the hunger in this country is created by some selfish people.

“We will end it by, among others, uniting in proper and modern utilization of our lands and waters and promoting mass irrigation and use of organic, cheap, accessible and effective fertilizers,” he said.

Chilungo added that his administration is expected to further grow the economy and improve lives and livelihoods through a “robust system” of non-interest banking and provision of interest-free loans to entrepreneurs across all sectors.

“The prevailing high interests on loans are evidently crippling businesses, nipping business ideas and eroding entrepreneurship culture which is contributing to increased poverty levels among people. It is actually only the lenders benefiting these high interests,” he observed.

On equitable and fair distribution of wealth, Chilungo asserts that his regime “will protect” account number one of the Malawi Government, ensuring that all the proceeds in it benefit every citizen, accordingly.

“Osasonkha asadye. Osonkha adye. Ena akusonkha koma osadya. Malawi is for all of us. Account number 1 igwiritsidwe ntchito mopindulira a Malawi onse moyenera chifukwa a Malawi tonse timasonkha.

Chilungo has a Bachelors Degree in Political Science, Economics and Islamic Studies from International Islamic University Malaysia. He also has a Masters Degree in Public Administration from University Malaya, Malaysia.

He worked as Operations Manager at UNDP and Lectured at Malawi College of Accountancy and Malawi School of Government.

He also worked as Finance and Administration Manager at the National Local Governance Finance Committee.

He is Managing Director of ICT and Local Development Consultancy and Manufacturer and Distributor of Glowbest Fish Based 100% Organic liquid fertilizer.

He is also Chairman for Takaaful Cooperative Society and African Muslim Schools Association. He is former Chairperson of CONGOMA.

