All set for K4 million Raiply Volleyball Tournament

Volleyball teams in the country will see off each other when they meet from Friday to Sunday this week end in this year’s Raiply Volleyball Championship at Katoto Sports Arena in the City of Mzuzu

About 10 teams will battle it out in men and women categories respectively.

General Secretary of Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM), Jairos Nkhoma, confirmed that everything was in place for the eighteen teams to clash each other in the tournament.

This year’s K4 million tournament will see the losing teams cut home with K20,000.00 each for their participation while the winning teams will get K600,000.00 in the men’s category while in the lady’s category the top prize is K500 000.00.

“It is our wish to add value to each and every tournament we host, hence the increase in the gold medals and a floating trophy to the winning team and giving K20, 000.00 to each participating team.

This tournament will be an exciting one because we have new younger teams participating and we thank Raiply for the sponsorship, “said Nkhoma.

He then appealed to other potential sponsors to help in constructing playing arenas in Mzuzu, saying the one at Katoto has a single court which cannot handle all the 18 teams selected across the country in a single day, hence the decision to hold the tournament in three days.

The VAM Secretary added that volleyball is one of the minority games in the country which is in great need of indoor courts to maximize time of play so as to meet the required international standards.

Kamuzu Barracks are the defending champions who emerged winners in last year (2017)’s Raiply Volleyball Championship after trouncing Moyale Barracks with three sets to nil.

This year’s volleyball championship is played under the theme “Let’s keep the ball flying, save Chikangawa Forest, avoid bush fires”.

