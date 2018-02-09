Seventh Day Adventist preacher says women ‘are source of all evil’

There is nothing good you can find in women they are a source of all evil, this is according to a controvesial radio sermon by a Seventh Day Adventist preacher which has caused uproar.

Seventh Day Adventist Chruch preacher in Rwanda, Nicolas Niyibikora during the broadcast on Amazing Grace radio said “women are out of God’s favour”, warning “there is nothing good you can find in women”.

“If you’ve read the Bible, who brought the sin into the world?” he asked listeners, adding: “It was not a man.”

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the sermon has angered rights groups, with Pro-Femme Twese Hamwe warning such words “can bring hatred and conflicts among Rwandans if nothing is urgently done about it”, according to Rwanda’s New Times.

The Seventh Day Adventists in Rwanda have made efforts to distance themselves from Niyibikora, who they say was expelled five years ago.

