There is nothing good you can find in women they are a source of all evil, this is according to a controvesial radio sermon by a Seventh Day Adventist preacher which has caused uproar.
Seventh Day Adventist Chruch preacher in Rwanda, Nicolas Niyibikora during the broadcast on Amazing Grace radio said “women are out of God’s favour”, warning “there is nothing good you can find in women”.
“If you’ve read the Bible, who brought the sin into the world?” he asked listeners, adding: “It was not a man.”
Somewhat unsurprisingly, the sermon has angered rights groups, with Pro-Femme Twese Hamwe warning such words “can bring hatred and conflicts among Rwandans if nothing is urgently done about it”, according to Rwanda’s New Times.
The Seventh Day Adventists in Rwanda have made efforts to distance themselves from Niyibikora, who they say was expelled five years ago.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Seventh Day Adventist preacher says women ‘are source of all evil’"
True. They love money too much to the extent of killing their very husbands. Uhulenso too much these women.
So the preacher was born out of a man? If nothing good can come out of a woman ? He is a big disgrace
It’s actially Adam who sinned because he could have said no when his wife offfered him the fruit. He failed his role and he sinned. Satan is the culprit not an innocent woman. A woman is the best thing we have on earth and that’s why he who finds a wife finds a good thing and finds favour before God. Amen
Eve Offered a fruit to Adam whilst naked, we are not told how she stood naked holding that fruit, but as a man I know Adam’s ability to judge was compromised because of Eve’s stance, maybe she was moving her finger on his head whilst naked and holding that fruit we don’t know hence Adam sinned due to pressure and lack of concentration.
Iam a man but I think this is a foolish pastor, did he read about some courageous women like Deborah in Bible book of Judges? Is he aware that Jesus appeared to women first after resurrection? Is he aware that Jehovah consideres women that are declaring good news door to door, village to village, town to town using Bible and Bible literatures (like the WT) as his “great army” on Psalms 68:11.
You have already said the SDA church discommunicated this preacher that means he is no longer SDA preacher “why now still mentioning this church in your news?
We Adventists value women highly and we respect them. We believe that God looks at us as equal. That pastor is not for the SDA Church, may be he is from a breakaway SD Church