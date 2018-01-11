Silver re-sign ‘prodigal son’ Deco Nyemera

Silver Strikers Football Club has confirmed it has completed their first biggest signing of Mzuni FC Striker Lazarus ‘Deco’ Nyemera in the ongoing transfer window.

The player who was heavily linked with a move to ‘The People’s Team’ Nyasa Big Bullets will make a return to the Area 47 based outfit after rejuvinating his careers at Mzuni.

He left Silver and joined the Green Intellectuals in 2015 after complaining of lack of game time at the Bankers.

The player confirmed early this week that Bullets were interested to sign him but the discussions were at an early stage.

He went on to sign for Silver days later after agreeing on terms.

Silver General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda confirmed on Wednesday that Nyemera has penned a three year.

Reports indicates that the player has been signed at a fee of K4 million.

Nyirenda described Nyemera as a ‘prodigal son’ who has returned to his home.

“We have welcomed back our prodigal son and we expect him to show his capabilities” said Nyirenda.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda has disclosed that Nyemera’s signing is neither the beginning nior the end of signing new players but the beginning of the biginnings.

The Silver G.S has also confirmed that their midfielders who was linked with a move to Bullets Duncan Nyoni is heading to South Africa to undergo a two week trials at Highlands Park.

“Duncan is expected to undergo trials at a South African Club called Highlands Park and he is not for sale to any local club” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :