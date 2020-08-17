Singer Costry talks about prayer on the new single

Lilongwe-based singer, Costry whose real name is Sizwe Gwede Banda has recently dropped a spirit-filled single titled, ‘Let us pray’.

In an interview he said that the song was meant to inspire and motivate people to always pray and believe in God for a better future.

‘’I wrote the song after some friends of mine were sick, although it was not corona virus but I felt like I would lose them because at that time countries we fight against the pandemic,’’ Costry said.

He said that during the time he believed prayer to be the greatest solution to the problem as well as the words of encouragement and hope.

‘’I believed It is better to say there are fine and healed and get well soon because those words give a lot of hope and comfort to the sick,’’ Costry said.

The Musician added that the message in the song was to make people understand prayer as a key to their healing and when thing get tough in life they should not hesitate to seek for God’s intervention through prayer.

He said that there are times God may not seem to be there for them but He is always be there to listen to their prayers and whether people disregard him or run away from him he is still the solution to every problem.

Costry pointed out that people during this time whereby the country was fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, they need to involve God in prayer so that He may end the virus and heal those who are infected.

The Song featuring Emmax was composed for every person out there that feel lost, lonely and all people. And he believes the song will be able to touch all areas of their lives.

The single produced by Sir Odilo at Sir Odilo Enterprise Studio is available for download on www.malawisounds.com

People can purchase the song at K250 by texting to the TNM number, 0880970212.

