Sports Council appoints Dr Kamata as new CEO

The Malawi National Council of Sports has appointed Dr Henry Mtupanyama Kamata as the body’s new executive secretary with effect from February 1, 2024.

Last week, Sports Council board chairperson Sunduzwayo Madise confirmed that they had appointed the executive secretary, now to be called Chief Executive Officer (CEO), but were waiting for nitty-gritty issues to be finalised before making it public.

Reads the statement in part: “Malawi National Council of Sports is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Henry Mtupanyama Steven Kamata as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st February 2024.

“Dr Kamata brings with him a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and a distinguished academic background. He holds a Ph.D. in Institutional Development from the University of California, an MSc in Finance and Investment from the University of Nottingham, a Master’s in Business Administration from ESAMI, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University, and a Diploma in Business Studies from the University of Malawi.

“With a career spanning decades, Dr Kamata is a seasoned Management and Institutional Development Specialist, Business Development Specialist, and Financial Management Specialist. His commitment to excellence and dedication to fostering growth is evident from his extensive professional experience.”

The statement further states that Dr Kamata was Director of National Public Events.

“His proven track record in overseeing national public events has equipped him with strategic planning, organizational, and leadership skills that are essential for the effective execution of the Council’s mission. Dr Kamata’s commitment to excellence, coupled with his extensive background in institutional development and financial management, aligns seamlessly with the Council’s objectives.

The Sports Council says it is confident that Dr Kamata’s wealth of experience will foster a thriving sports culture, enhance sporting infrastructure and empower athletes across the nation.

“As we embark on this new chapter under Dr Kamata’s leadership, we are confident in his ability to steer the Council towards greater achievements and contribute to the overall growth and success of sports in Malawi. Dr Kamata is not new to the sports arena. He has previously served as Vice President of the Netball Association of Malawi and its representative on the Malawi Olympic Committee.

Following the departure of Jana, Administration Manager Henry Mereka took over in acting capacity and was later replaced by chief accountant Shepherd Boma.

