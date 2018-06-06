Suspend LDF, CDF, DDF development fund, expert tells govt

An expert has advised the government to suspend disbursement of all the development funds and put stringent measures and legl frames to stop the rampant abuse, theft and corruption in connection with the fund.

Law expert Garton Kamchedzera said persistent reports of the abuse of the funds is a clear indication that the funds do not have tight legal framework to protect them.

This follows reports of abuse of the constituency development, local development and district development fund.

“The development funds are not benefitting the people,” said Kamchadzera.

He therefore said there was need to put on hold the disbursement of the funds until issues surrounding the funds are corrected.

Government spokesman Nicholas Dausi dismissed Kamchedzera’s suggestions.

He said it was the duty of every Malawian to fight corruption and theft of public money.

