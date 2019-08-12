Tay Grin prays for Malawi peace at Prophet Bushiri’s ECG Pretoria

Award winning hip-hop artist Tay Grin on Sunday took to South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Pretoria to pray for peace in Malawi.

Malawi is currently wrought with incessant political turmoil over the disputed May presidential election results. The matter is in court

On his Instagram post, Tay Grin wrote: “I went to church to pray for peace in Malawi.”

The star—who has collaborated with several international stars such as Tuface, Brick and Lace, Tuno, Buffalo Soldier and he is currently working with DJ Maphorisa—joins a list of several Malawian artists that come to worship at ECG Pretoria with Prophet Bushiri.

Among the artists that have come to worship at Bushiri’s church include: Lucius Banda, Fredokiss, Wendy Harawa, Thocco Katimba, Joseph Tembo, Kalawe, Kelly Kay, Elegant, George Mkandawire and many others.

Tay Grin is also a politician and member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). He contested for parliamentary seat in May elections but lost.

In his Facebook post, Prophet Bushiri spokesperson, in an apparent welcome of Tay Grin, wrote: “Malawi needs peace and our church will always present a platform for prayers!”

Prophet Bushiri has on several occasions called on his church and the global community to always pray for peace in Malawi.

