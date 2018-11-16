Teacher sexualy assaults 14 year girl, impregnates her

A 22-year-old primary school teacher is in police custody for defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl and the law enforcers are as well looking for his wife for beating up the pregnant Standard Five learner.

Police spokesperson in Ntcheu Hastings Chigaru identified the teacher as Greyson Kabvalo who teaches at Kammwamba primary school and had separated with his wife to date the girl but abandoned her when he realized that she was pregnant.

“He abandoned the girl after he realized she was pregnant and reconciled with his wife,” said Chigaru.

He said when the wife came back from home, she learnt of the love affair between the teacher and the girl and went for her, beating her and knifing her.

Chigaru said the police are now looking for the wife.

Kabvalo hails from Kainja village in chief Mpando’s area in Ntcheu.

Meanwhile, irate students at Kadzala Community Day in Mchinji went violent, destroying a teacher’s house, an office, some classes and a library where they stole books after teachers told them that having love affairs at the school was illegal.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubriano said the teachers called 20 students to counsel them on the evils of sexual relationship but this did not go down well with the stidents who rioted violently.

The police publicist said the law enforcers were looking for the ring leaders to answer charges of malicious damage

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :