Veep Chilima attends funeral ceremony of murdered Malawian in Ireland

Vice President Saulos Chilima on Friday attended the funeral ceremony of a Malawian murdered in Ireland a few weeks ago.

The funeral ceremony took place in Lilongwe’s Area 15 after the body arrived in the country on Thursday afternoon.

Chilima said he was shocked with the murder of Limbani Mzoma who was repeatedly stabbed in the stomach by his Kenyan woman neighbor.

Wearing a somber mood, black shirt and trousers, Chilima joined hundreds of Malawians who braved the hot weather to attend the funeral ceremony, a death which has shocked Malawians from all walks of life.

Mzoma who was two weeks ago brutally murdered by a 50-year-old Kenyan woman.

The Kenyan woman, Grace Mayimo remains on full remand awaiting a High Court appearance in Ireland although she might not be prosecuted because a team of doctors found that she was unfit to stand trial because of mental illness.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :