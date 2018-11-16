UTM sets December 8 for national convention

Newly registered UTM party has set December 8 for the much awaited national elective convention.

UTM president Saulos Chilima has confirmed the date but said the office of the party publicity secretary would release details such as the venue for the convention and positions that are up for grabs.

“Soon after the official announcement, the convention will now start its work to make preparations,” he said.

He said the publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga would also give details on how many delegates will attend the indaba.

The convention comes barely weeks after the High Court of Malawi forced the state to register it.

Chilima said all eligible candidates would be allowed to vie for any position, including his own position of president.

This is the first convention after Chilima dumped the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a party which ushered him into the vice presidency office in 2014 after accusing the ruling party of high level corruption, nepotism, cronyism, favoritism and plunder of public resources.

The government vehemently denies this.

