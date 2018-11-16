UTM sets December 8 for national convention

November 16, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Newly registered UTM party  has set December 8 for the much awaited national elective convention.

Chilima and the UTM troops pose for a photo

UTM president Saulos Chilima has confirmed the date but said the office of the party publicity secretary would release details such as the venue for the convention and positions that are up for grabs.

“Soon after the official announcement, the convention will now start its work to make preparations,” he said.

He said the publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga would also give details on how many delegates will attend the indaba.

The convention comes barely weeks after the High Court of Malawi forced the state to register it.

Chilima said all eligible candidates would be allowed to vie for any position, including his own position of president.

This is the first convention after Chilima dumped the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a party which ushered him into the vice presidency office in 2014 after accusing the ruling party of high level corruption, nepotism, cronyism, favoritism and plunder of public resources.

The government vehemently denies this.

Peace
Guest
Peace

Ntchentche yopupuluma inaphinzidwa ndi mchimba…!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
Omukonda malawi
Guest
Omukonda malawi

Good I deal Mr President, I’ll vote for u Mr…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
Aka
Guest
Aka

Bravo and best wishes. The terrific speed at which you are going, it not late at all!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago

