The Beginner’s Guide to Stock Trading South Africa

Stock trading can be a profitable activity, but confusing and daunting for beginners sometimes. In this article, we are going to tell you about this activity – what is the stock market and its adventures and will introduce you to some steps on how to start the investing process. So that you will have on your hand the guide which can serve as a good starting point to stock trading South Africa.

Let’s begin now.

What is the stock market?

Stocks are kinds of securities, buying which a trader becomes the owner of a company. This is the real share of the business, which means that every owner can take under control the activity of a business.

The process of purchasing and selling takes part in the stock market. The stock market is considered an aftermarket as well since stock owners sell it to investors on the stock market.

The buying and selling of stocks were carried out in physical locations for a long time, but nowadays all the processes are realized in virtual reality.

How to start stock trading in South Africa?

It can seem complicated for beginners where to start stock trading.

But don’t worry about that. Below you will find some simple steps to start the trading process.

1. Decide the amount of your investment

The first thing you should do is to make a decision on how much you want to invest in stocks. Note that the stock market is not the place for your money if you need it in less than five years. Investing in stocks is a long-term activity, and you probably won’t succeed in a short period of time. That’s why you should think about this first.

2. Open an investment account

After making a decision on the amount of money, open an account to fund it to buy stocks. To realize this you need to find a reliable brokerage company and open a brokerage account. The process is very simple and won’t take a lot of time from you.

3. Choose a stock

The third and the most responsible step as a stock trader is to choose a stock you want to invest in. Here are some points you can take into account while making a choice:

Avoid cheap stocks

Avoid stocks with high volatility as long as you won’t get some experience in investing

Never forget about your portfolio diversification

4. Don’t stop investing

One more detail you should take into account as a stock trader is a continuation of the investment process. The best way to make money in the stock market is to buy shares of good businesses at reasonable prices and hold on to them for as long as the businesses will expand their positions becoming bigger and bigger.

Conclusion

To wrap it up we will add that like any other investment type – the stock market consist of risks as well. Be sure that you understand the basics and how the stock market works in order to start the way to financial freedom as confidently as possible.

