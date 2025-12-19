The Ghost City: How K8 Billion Vanished Without a Brick at Malawi’s Promised Mvera Innovation City

More than K8 billion in public funds has been spent, yet not a single brick has been laid at the much-publicized Mvera Innovation City in Dowa District, raising grave concerns over planning, accountability, and competence in one of Malawi’s flagship national projects.

Promoted as a transformational smart city that would drive innovation, digital services, investment, and job creation, the initiative has instead become a symbol of bureaucratic failure—stalling completely before construction could even begin. Years after its announcement, the site remains barren and overgrown, despite repeated promises and the expenditure of billions.

Officials from the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) confirmed between May 8 and 16 that over K8 billion had already been disbursed. Suspended MACRA Director General Daud Suleman stated the funds covered land compensation and preparatory activities, including planning and feasibility studies. However, no detailed public accounting of the expenditure has been provided.

Approximately K3.5 billion was reportedly paid to community members for acquired land. Families relocated after being assured construction was imminent, yet the site remains untouched. The balance of the funds was allocated to planning and early-stage processes that have produced no tangible outcome.

MACRA now attributes the stall to a lack of environmental clearance from the Malawi Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA), a legal prerequisite. But MEPA has shifted responsibility back to the project developers, confirming that the mandatory Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) was never conducted or submitted.

MEPA Director General Wilfred Kadewa emphasized that the law prohibits project implementation without written approval and noted that terms of reference and a list of approved consultants had already been provided. He stressed that the ESIA should have been completed during the feasibility stage—not after billions were spent.

Within MACRA, accountability appears fragmented. When pressed for a detailed breakdown of the K8 billion, MACRA spokesperson Limbani Nsapata said he was still awaiting information from the finance department. Deputy Director of Technology and Standards Nicholas Kanyenda, listed as a contact on the project website, declined to comment, stating it was not his responsibility.

On the ground, Traditional Authority Chiwere confirmed that all affected families were compensated and vacated the land after being told only physical planning remained before construction. He could not, however, disclose how many people were paid or the amounts involved, further clouding transparency.

The Dowa District Council has distanced itself from the delays, calling Mvera a national project implemented through MACRA. Council spokesperson Sylvester Kumwenda said the council approved the project and now awaits direction from the implementing agency.

At the national level, senior officials have stayed silent. Minister of Information Shadrick Namalomba did not respond to written questions or calls. The Ministry of Local Government, through spokesperson Chimwemwe Njoloma, said it had received no complaint regarding the stall and referred inquiries back to MACRA and the council.

As Malawians endure continued economic hardship, the Mvera Innovation City project stands as a stark example of how billions can vanish without result—where public institutions failed to plan adequately, secure basic approvals, or account transparently. The land lies idle, the project remains in limbo, and fundamental questions of responsibility and accountability go unanswered.

