Things fall apart at Balaka CCAP as church leadership excommunicates 37 members for indiscipline

Balaka CCAP Church has today excommunicated about 37 members for reportedly writing anonymous letters, likely to incite violence.

Reverend Hudson Kaseko made the announcement, during today’s service, saying the acts contravene Blantyre Synod procedures.

He said the decision was made yesterday Saturday, during an emergency session of the church executive and elders.

The excommunicated members wrote letters demanding the transfer of their reverend, among other concerns, that he is not development conscious.

They have been told not to take part, in any activity of the church.

