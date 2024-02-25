Govt responds to Pastoral Letter: “We will make use of wisdom shared.”

Minister of Information who is also the government Spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu says government has received a pastor letter issued by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi today with appreciation and determination to make use of wisdom that has been offered.

In an interview minutes ago, the minister added that government will continue utilizing engagements with the clergy on matters affecting the country.

“We are not going to engage them in item-by-item response, but instead we will not get tired of utilizing the engagement that we do have with the clergy from time to time”, he said.

Catholic bishops have today issued a pastoral letter titled The Sad Story of Malawi in which they have taken a swipe at the government executive, the legislature and the judiciary for failure to deliver public services for the poor.

The bishops have bluntly accused the Tonse administration of rampant corruption and outright failure to fulfil its campaign promises.

In their letter, however, the bishops have applauded efforts by the Malawi Law Society to enforce justice even where the ministry of justice and the judiciary have not impressed.

The bishops have decried government’s continued engagement of corruption suspects in multimillion dollar public business contracts, an apparent reference to Zunneth Sattar.

The letter has also discussed leadership problems in Malawi. They say, as Episcopal Conference in Malawi the bishops have physically met and discussed issues with President Lazarus Chakwera to no avail.

