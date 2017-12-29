Timveni to show Silver and Bullets ‘advocacy match’ courtesy of Plan Malawi

All roads lead to the iconic Bingu National Stadium where Lilongwe soccer giants Silver Strikers will on Saturday, 30 December lock horns with Blantyre based powerhouse Nyasa Big Bullets, courtesy of Plan International Malawi.

Dubbed “Advocacy match”, the game will be beamed live on Timveni radio and Television.

According to Plan International Malawi, the advocacy has been organized with the aim of stopping child marriages and keep girls in school.

Speaking in an interview, Nyasa Big Bullets Captain John Lanjesi said the team is honored to be associated with the good cause, saying child marriages have greatly affected children’s future in the country.

“Malawians love football. Nyasa Big Bullets being the people’s team has a huge following and Silver Strikers have fans too. This match will help spread the message,” Lanjesi said.

He then said the People’s Team wants to wrap up 2017 on a good note by beating the Bankers who have proven to be a tough competitor in the just ended TNM Super League.

However, Silver Strikers Skipper Blessings Tembo has dismissed Lanjesi’s comments, saying Silver Strikers will carry the day.

“All preparations are done and come match day we are beating Bullets,” Tembo challenged.

Nyasa Big Bullets finished second while Silver Strikers came third in the top flight 2017 TNM Super League.

