TNM Plc supports Presidential Charity Golf with K10 million 

Malawi’s pioneering mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM has taken the lead to give a boost to the upcoming Presidential Charity Golf set for October 7 with a donation of K10 million.

The charity tournament, now in its second year, aims to raise funds to assist survivors of devastating Cyclone Freddy and needy students at tertiary education level.

Sophie Kalambule, one the country’s lady golfers who who represented the Presidential Charity Golf organising committee at the cheque presentation in Blantyre, was all grateful for the support.

“We are very excited and thankful to TNM for thinking of supporting towards this charity event which will help victims of Cyclone Freddy and the public tertiary education institutions in particular needy students who are struggling to pay fees and upkeep.

“For TNM to kick-start the donations means a lot to the organising committee,” she said.

TNM Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert said the sponsorship is a continuation of the company’s spirit of standing together with Malawians in their time of need.

“TNM, as one of the companies which withstood and survived the onslaught of Cyclone Freddy, pledges to continue partnering to support the victims of that disaster,” he said.

“In the same vein, we are always eager to play our part in supporting the country’s Education sector, where over the years, TNM have made remarkable contributions.”

Hebert applauded the Presidential Charity Golf committee for putting the needs of Malawians at heart by mobilising resources to help cyclone victims and needy children in schools.

“TNM would like to recognise the initiative by State House to respond to the needs of citizenry by raising funds through the charity golf,” he said, adding that as a responsible corporate citizen, TNM takes seriously its commitment to partner with Malawians in their time of need.

He further said TNM has been sponsoring golf tournaments for many years and that the sponsorship of K10 million is a continuation of the positive contributions towards the sport.

“While football is our flagship sponsorship property, golf is our second biggest pre-occupation. Memories are still fresh of our involvement with the Malawi Open and various golf-club sponsorships over the years.

“All this is well anchored in our positioning as Malawi’s home-grown and Malawian wholly owned telecoms company,” he said.

