TNM stakes K1 million for Mulanje Porters’ Race winners

TNM Plc has raised stakes for this year’s Mulanje Porters Race by 100 percent with winners of the race expecting to take home K500,000 up from K250,000 each last year for the main roller-coaster of 22 kilometres.

The integrated mobile network and ICT services provider is this year’s main sponsor of the mountain climb competition, which is celebrating its 22nd year.

Announcing the champions prizes, TNM Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said the increase in prize money demonstrates company’s commitment towards promoting the race and making it a more competitive event.

“TNM is excited to make the porters race more competitive and also transforming the lives of athletes through prizes. TNM is a patriotic promoter of the country’s sports and tourism. This race is in line with the company’s commitment of developing a wide range of sporting disciplines as well as promoting Malawi’s tourism industry,” said Ngwenya.

Mount Mulanje Porters Race Coordinator Kondwani Chamwala described the increase in prize money as a morale booster to the athletes.

“This is great news and a motivation to athletes and to the race itself. The increase in prize money brings competition and it is our expectations to see new records being set,” said Chamwala.

This year the organisers have also introduced a shorter route of 6 km to be run by corporate and individuals.

During the 2017 race Charles Musowa (2 hours 8 minutes) and Doris Fisher (2 hours 37 minutes) won the championship in men’s and ladies category respectively

TNM is the main sponsor of the 2018 Mulanje Porters’ Race, an extreme outdoor sport that takes runners to the summit of Mulanje Mountain, one of Southern Africa’s highest mountains at about 3000 metres above sea level.

The Malawi Stock Exchange listed company has invested K8.6 million towards the organisation of this event to be held on July 14.

Aside being the long-term sponsor of the TNM Super League, the company also sponsors golf and athletics.

The race has previously produced athletes that have put the country on the map. Also, on menu on the race day is an open-air music shows dubbed Island in the Sky Festival.

Mount Mulanje Porters Race is held annually and is patronized by both locals and internationals athletes.

