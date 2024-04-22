Tourism services along lakeshore districts still on, government assures the public

While the upwailing water level in Lake Malawi continue overflowing into Beaches and Lodges along the Lakeshore districts of Nkhata-Bay, Nkhotakota, Salima and Mangochi, resulting to some being closed down, the Malawi Tourism Council says tourism services are still on.

The council’s executive director, Memory Momba Kamthunzi, has said this in Nkhata-Bay after a weeklong monitoring exercise of the facilities while urging proprietors to register their businesses with the council for membership to access quick support in times of need.

Kamthunzi has further urged the lodge owners and those intending to venture into the business to follow proper construction procedures for their businesses to withstand adverse impact of climate change as it is the current situation in these Lakeshore districts.

Malawi Tourism Council’s board member, Johnnie Mwanavuli Kabwilo says the closure of some lodges like Mahecha, Imperial and partial damage to Nkhakar Lodge among others in Nkhata-Bay has negatively affected the country’s Gross Domestic Product due to job losses.

Nkhakar Lodge manager, Ebron Soko said although the facility has partly been affected but services are still being offered normally to their clients and has expressed willingness to become a member of the Malawi Tourism Council.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!