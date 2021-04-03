UDF’s Khumbanyiwa salutes voters for re-electing him Chikwawa East MP in rerun

Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa East, Rodrick Khumbanyiwa salutes people in his constituency for voting him back to parliament despite the court’s nullification of 2019 poll outcomes.

However, at the end of the March 30 by election, Khumbanyiwa retained the seat with 7,584 votes beating other five contestants in the process.

Speaking in an interview, Khumbanyiwa said he would continue working closely with Area Development Committee and other community level development structures to facilitate development in the Chikwawa East.

He said he would engage the National Roads Authority to discuss East Bank road upgrading into a tarmac.

“I am not really sure where this issue got stuck but the road was designed in such a way that it should be a tarmac road, I will run up and down to find out about this,” Khumbanyiwa said.

The UDF legislator said he would engage Ministry of Energy to discuss the rural electrification phase nine so that it should reach many centres in Chikwawa East.

“This one, I will be pushing to see it materializing,” the MP d said, adding that most areas in his constituency deserve electric as this would facilitate rural development.

“I will lobby for the increased Agricultural Inputs Programme (AIP) selling points like at Nkhate, Livunzu and Masenjere to ensure people cover short distance to access agricultural inputs,” UDF lawmaker said.

Khumbanyiwa pledged to engage his constituents on afforestation projects to plant more trees for vegetative cover to stop siltation and other land degradation and to enquire youth loan programme which was meant to help youth in the country including those in his constituency to start small and medium enterprises.

A voter from Group Village Head Nantoso in Makhuwira area, Berita Chiwaya expressed hope that Khumbanyiwa would critically look into the developmental needs of people in the constituency.

“We have confidence in the new MP and we know we voted for the right candidate who will take us to a right direction and we hope for a better future,” she said.

The random interview showed that people in the area want electricity, potable water closer to their homes, under five clinics within reach among other basic needs.

Results for Chikwawa East Constituency declared UDF candidate, Khumbanyiwa winner with 7, 584 followed by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Ginford Mabo Maulidi who got 5,065 votes.

Others were Foster Thomson Thipiwa of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who got 4,612 votes, Fyson Duncan Mainjeni of United Transformation Movement (UTM), 154 votes; Phoebe Mtembenuzeni an independent candidate got 130 votes and another independent candidate, Rosemary Singano with 99 votes.

The constituency had a total number of 38,052 registered voters.

