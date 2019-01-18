Umakwana! Piksy storms Rock City with celebration concert

After an impressive show at Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must) in Thyolo on Monday night, Piksy, Malawi`s Afro sounds king, heads to Rock City in Lilongwe on Saturday January 19 for a celebration show following his Urban Music People (UMP) awards` triumph.

Piksy recently won two major awards at the UMP awards, taking home Best Artist of The Year 2018 and Song of The Year 2018 for Umakwana.

Celebration event for the accolades is dubbed `Awards Celebration Concert`.

According to Piksy, whose real name is Evans Zangazanga, throwing the concert is the right thing to do for his fans who gifted him the two awards.

“This is a thank you show to my fans who voted for me to win the two awards,” he said.

“ I would like them to join me in celebrating my success last year and to continue doing so this year and beyond,” UMP artist of the year added.

Rock City opened its doors a few weeks ago. However the singer will not be the first to hit the club`s stage after Lulu and Erik Paliani once performed at the new venue.

The Unamata star is expected to perform songs from his two albums, Maso and Mthunzi, as production for his third album entitled Mtunda which will come out this year, is underway.

And he will also perform the UMP award-winning song, Umakwana.

