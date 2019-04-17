University of Malawi upcoming artist Clovix drops a single ‘Chilendo’

Fast uprising multi-talented artist Ben Kulukuni Lwanja Jr popularly known as Clovix has released a single track titled ‘Chilendo’ where the persona is overwhelmed with too much love he is getting from his fiance.

Clovix who is a second year student at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, pursuing Bachelors of Arts in economics has made a name as a Musician,a meme maker and also as an actor for over 5 years now.

Produced by post-Negative ‘Chilendo’ has gone viral in different social media platforms and currently enjoying massive air play in different local radio stations across the country.

Speaking in an interview 19 year old artist said he produced ‘Chilendo’ song as a dedication and as a counter attack to those people who think there is no true love putting forward that true love do exist only that finding a true soulmate is a prerequisite.

“True love do exist,only that people find forced soulmates,people who were not meant for them by design and this song talks about someone who has found a true lover and he is overwhelmed”,he said

He also said as an artist he would like to use his God given talent in promoting love in relationships,promoting education and also lobbying young stars to refrain from bad behaviours which can ruin their future.

“God gave me talent and i will use the same talent for positive change.Those people who have listened to some songs i have produced so far they can side with me,there is always substance in all my songs,i talk about education and love among other things,”he said.

Asked if he sees himself surviving in the clouded music industry, Clovix said he believes he has what it takes for an artist like him to survive in all the situations and seasons in the Music landscape.

However, Clovix said people should expect more inspiring songs from him and plans to release a debut album are underway.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :