UTM younger and brighter, DPP is looking older and duller — Callista

Former first lady Callitsa Mutharika who led her open support for Vice-President Saulos Chilima to become presidential candidate in the 2019 elections on Saturday said she was happy Chilima has succumbed to the call to lead United Transformation Movement (UTM) and bring new thinking to the country’s governance system.

Callista was speaking at Masintha Ground when UTM was officially launched after quitting the ruling Democratic People’s Party (DPP) citing corruption and nepotism.

She accused the DPP of failing Malawians since gaining power four years ago.

Callista then apologisedto the nation for supporting ‘matchona‘ [returnees from diaspora] in a direct reference to President Peter Mutharika who lived outside the country for many years before coming back during late Bungu Wa Mutharika’s rule.

Speaking at the UTM launch, Callista, the widow of DPP founding president Bingu wa Mutharika, said the gathering at Masintha is a sign that Malawians are tired of the current leadership.

She said UTM is hope for the lost generation and is attracting fresh ideas, new thinking and leaders of all talents.

Callister said as the ‘government in waiting’, the movement led by Chilima is younger and brighter while the DPP is looking older and duller.

National organising Chairperson for UTM Noel Masangwi who is also Blantyre City East MP said in 2011 late President Bingu wa Mutharika warned them against making Peter Mutharika leader of the country.

Masangwi did not say much on this saying he will say more at the next meeting, Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Ndirande, Blantyre next Saturday.

Marverick Patricia Kaliati, ‘secretary general’ for UTM took a swipe on people who are calling them as being ‘disgruntled’ saying ‘yes’ they are disgruntled due to huge problems the nation is facing citing lack of essential supplies in heath facilities and high unemployment rate among others.

Speaking earlier Newton Kambala president of United Transformation Party (UTP) clarified that they agreed to rebrand to UTM to “accommodate all people”.

“I have been in touch with Dr Chilima because I saw that he is the only one who can lead us towards transforming the nation,” he said.

President Mutharika picked Chilima, then Airtel Malawi managing director, as his running mate in February 2014. The pair campaigned from the opposition and wrestled power from then president Joyce Banda and her People’s Party (PP).

Mutharika said he settled for Chilima from a possible list of 40 potential running mates because he was decisive and assertive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :