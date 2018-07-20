Veteran women football player Kasenda cashes in on World Cup

Veteran women football player Linda Kasenda will live to remember the just ended Fifa World Cup tournament in Rushia, having emerged winner in a fun game involving 32 local football enthusiasts, who represented each of the 32 participating nations.

The 32 soccer enthusiasts contributed K3,000 each, making a total of K96,000, which was allocated as follows: K48,000 for the champions, K24,000 for the runners-up, K14,000 for the third-placed team and K9,600 for the fourth-placed team.

A draw was then conducted in Lilongwe to allocate each member of the group a team. During the draw Kasenda got France with vocal Silver Strikers supporter Joseph Kachikho picking Croatia. Andrew Chipanda and Gift Magodi got Belgium and England respectively while Secretary for Education Justin Saidi and Sports Council executive member George Jana had African teams Nigeria and Tunisia.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) treasurer Tiya Somba Banda, who was also treasurer for the group, fell in love with Iran, which just like Nigeria and Tunisia did not go past the group phase.

Apart from sharing updates and other relevant information related to the tournament through a WhatsApp group created for the cause, the members kept outsmarting each other as the tournament progressed.

At the end of it all, Kasenda, who plays for Lilongwe based women football outfit Skippers and chairs the Lilongwe and Districts Women Football Committee emerged the champion. She got 50 percent of the cash contributed.

“I am really happy and excited to be the winner. The 2018 World Cup has been full of surprises and I did not expect France to go all the way and win the cup. The only moment I started smelling the cash was when giants France, Portugal and Brazil had been eliminated in the knock-out stage after another giant Germany had failed to progress from the group stage.

“It was a privilege for me to be part of the World Cup fun club and I hope this is just the beginning of such things,” said Kasenda in an interview.

Below is the full list of the participants and the teams they were allocated:

RESULTS OF THE DRAW

1_Russia, ( Peter Lipikwe)

2_Saudi Arabia, ( Ignatius Kaulendo)

3_Egypt, ( Fred Ndelezina )

4_Uruguay (Suzgo Ngwira )

5_Portugal, ( Allie Mwachande )

6_Spain, ( Harrison Maulidi)

7_Morocco, ( Carolyn Phiri )

8_Iran (Tiya Somba Banda )

9_France, (Linda Kasenda)

10_Australia, (Bertha Kawanga)

11_Peru, (Leonard Sharra )

12_Denmark (Moses Kapito )

13_Argentina, (Chiyembekezo Zidana )

14_Iceland, (Joe Chidiwa )

15_Croatia, (Joseph Kachikho)

16_Nigeria (Justin Saidi)

17_Brazil, (Kennedy Nkhoma)

18_Switzerland (Petros Mfune)

19_Costa Rica, (Gilbert Manda)

20_Serbia (Tony Mataka Junior)

21_Germany,(Chimango Munthali)

22_Mexico, (Felton Ziyaye)

23_Sweden, (Anthony Manda)

24_South Korea (Eric Elailo)

25_Belgium,(Andrew Chipanda)

26_Panama, ( Frankie Kalilombe)

27_Tunisia, (George Jana)

28_England (Gift Magodi)

29_Poland, (Kenney Kalilombe Jnr)

30_Senegal, (Thoko Chimbali)

31_Colombia, (Assed Mgomba)

32_Japan (Millas Pofera Jegwe)

