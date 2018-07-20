Gwamba sets aside K1 million Airtel and TNM airtime to offer to fans

Arguably Malawi’s most consistent and best urban musician Gwamba has set aside K1 million worth airtime to give to his fans as a way of promoting his coming smash hit Kutsatsa Mawu.

According to a release by Gwamba, fans will be asked to WhatsApp a number that will be provided, sending a message written ‘Kutsatsa Mau.

Immidiately, his team will respond by sending a song then the fans will be required to forward the song to ten contacts/groups and send back screenshots as proof to get the K1,000 airtime, whether TNM or Airtel depending their choice.

“We just want to do things differently now and make sure that we deliver the song directly to people’s phones and a thank you token of K1,000 airtime for the support,” explained Kelvin Sulugwe, Gwamba’s who will manage the project.

According to Sulugwe, the are expected to reach out to 40 thousand whatsapp users within an hour when the project starts.

“Gwamba loves his fans. He is doing what no other artist has done. Its part of his wedding celebration and recognizing the journey he has travelled so far, getting all the support from his followers,” Sulugwe said.

Gwamba, real name Duncan Zgambo, is one of the only hip hop artist who has managed to record a hit, year after year for over 5 years.

Among others, he came with SindingasiyeBawa in 2011, Tikakumane kumadzi and Kwacha Chaser 2012, Ndidikila in 2013, Bola Kusache in 2014, Ndiyima Pachulu and Zimuvuta in 2015.

He also did Ineyo wa Lero and Munthu 2016, then switched to gospel and did Better, Alleluyah and Ndavala Masamba in 2017. In 2018, he has so far done Mr Yesu, Mapiko and Mbama. Will Kusasa Mawu be another hit?

