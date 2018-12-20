Wa Jeffrey accused of messing DPP primary elections: Bwanaope pens Ben Phiri

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey is being accused of favouring some of the aspirants in the ongoing primary elections for parliamentary candidates, mainly in the central region.



Some of the aspirants who have spoken with Nyasa Times in confidentiality, said that there are a lot of underhand tactics the party is using to make sure that the incumbent members of parliament are successful in the primaries or some preferred choices.



One of the aspirants complained of being left out of all preparatory meetings and processes only to be informed of the day of the elections.



A direct example is a letter which one of the aspirant from Nkhotakota North East Evance Bwanaope who has written the party leadership complaining on how Wa Jeffrey handled the primary elections in the constituency.



“I Evance Bwanaope , a DPP shadow candidate for Nkhotakota north east constituency would like to register my concern on how I was told about the date for primary election. It was around 19 hours today when the SG called me and told me about the primaries in my constituency tomorrow dated 19th December 2018.



“I was in my constituency on Saturday December 15 2018 and I came back on Monday night 17 DEC 2018, nobody told me about election even though I paid my election participation fee. Its very unfortunate that even though I have a right to information, election officers did not inform me in advance prior to primary election. Therefore I ask the postponement of election to a date we can agree,” reads party of the leaked letter addressed to DPP Director of Elections Dr Ben Phiri, copied to National Organizing Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu and Jeffrey among others.

The aspirants further complained that unlike in other regions where a clear callender of events was drawn and followed, the case is different in the central region where the GS is the one calling the shots anytime she sees it fit.



The incumbent MP for the area is Martha Lunji, a DPP member and Jeffrey’s close friend.

