Wanderers Stretch Lead in TNM Super League After Late Win Over Hammers

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have opened up a five-point gap at the top of the TNM Super League table after edging Mzuzu City Hammers 1-0 on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

With second-placed FCB Nyasa Big Bullets not in league action this weekend due to their involvement in the Airtel Top 8 Cup final, the Nomads took full advantage, collecting maximum points to move to 32 from 12 games.

Despite resting key players including Wisdom Mpinganjira, Peter Cholopi, Stanley Sanudi, and Isaac Kaliati, Wanderers dominated the first half but were unable to break the deadlock, thanks to a resolute Hammers defence and an inspired performance from goalkeeper Joseph Fulawo, who pulled off four crucial saves.

The visitors, who are battling relegation and sit 15th on the table, opted for a defensive approach and frustrated the Blantyre giants for most of the game. However, their resistance was finally broken in the dying minutes when Wisdom Mpinganjira was fouled in the box, prompting the referee to award a penalty. Substitute Isaac Kaliati calmly slotted home from the spot in the 90th minute, sealing a hard-fought win for Wanderers.

Hammers’ shot-stopper Fulawo was named Player of the Match for his outstanding display between the sticks.

After the match, Wanderers head coach Bob Mpinganjira admitted it was a difficult encounter.

“It was a very tough game. Hammers are fighting relegation and really came hard at us. They also wanted to be the first team to beat us this season. I thank my boys for their fighting spirit, though we didn’t create many chances,” Mpinganjira said.

His counterpart, Elias Chirambo, remained upbeat despite the loss.

“It was a very good game. They got a penalty and we’ve accepted it. But they will find us at our home ground. My boys are improving and we won’t be relegated,” said Chirambo confidently.

Wanderers now lead the table with 32 points from 12 matches, while FCB Nyasa Big Bullets remain second on 27 points with a game in hand. Hammers, meanwhile, continue their struggle at the bottom with just 8 points from 12 games—two wins, two draws, and eight losses.

