Warning: Dont call HIV positive people ‘Wa Edzi’, you will be sent to prison

A court in Balaka has convicted a bad mouthing man who shouted at an HIV positive woman as “wa Edzi”.

Frank Nazombe has since been remanded pending sentencing.

Magistrate Philip Chibwana said he would sentence Frank Nazombe on Friday, 8th March 2024, for calling a woman living with HIV ‘Wa Edzi.’

Chibwana said the calling of a person with HIV and AIDS as “wa Edzi” is a violation of HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Management) Act Number nine of 2018.

He convicted Nazombe, and revoked his bail, pending sentencing.

The court on Wednesday heard that, the lady lodge a complaint at Balaka Police Station, which led to Nazombe’s arrest.

The HIV and AIDS Act criminalises stigma and discrimination, unlawful disclosure of one’s HIV positive status as well as use of derogatory words against people living with the virus.

The Act pronounces a fine of K5 million and a five-year imprisonment for those found guilty.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!