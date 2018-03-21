Wazamazama joins MCP: Ex-Mzuni students President to contest in parliamentary race

The former Mzuzu University students Union president Wazamazama Katatu has announced that he has joined joined the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Katatu made the announcement at Malawi Sun Hotel on Wednesday when pressure group Transformation Alliance (TA) endorsed MCP president Lazarus Chakwera ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

He made clear that his intention is to contest in next year’s election as member of Parliament for Kasungu North West on MCP ticket.

“I have joined MCP and I have faith in its leadership and the agenda it has for Malawi,” said Katatu.

MCP’s second deputy president McDonald Lombola described TA’s joining of the party as a milestone and a boost to the party and said “Wazamazama Katatu has added the icing on the cake.”

He said: “We are humbled, this has inspired us, made us strong and proud and we promise that we will continue working together until that which is in the bracket is defeated.”

MCP is Malawi’s first ruling party that fought and lead the southern African Nation to the first elections in 1964. The party has now rebranded under new leadership of Chakwera and is having the belief that 2019 present with it a realistic chance of governing Malawi.

