Wazamazama joins MCP: Ex-Mzuni students President to contest in parliamentary race

March 21, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The former Mzuzu University students Union president Wazamazama Katatu has announced that he has joined  joined the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Wazamazama Katatu: I have joined MCP

Katatu made the announcement at Malawi Sun Hotel on Wednesday when pressure group Transformation Alliance (TA) endorsed MCP president Lazarus Chakwera ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

He made clear that  his intention is to contest in next year’s election as member of Parliament for Kasungu North West on MCP ticket.

“I have joined MCP and I have faith in its leadership and the agenda it has for Malawi,” said Katatu.

MCP’s second deputy president McDonald Lombola described TA’s joining of the party as a milestone and a boost to the party and said “Wazamazama Katatu has added the icing on the cake.”

He said: “We are humbled, this has inspired us, made us strong and proud and we promise that we will continue working together until that which is in the bracket is defeated.”

MCP is Malawi’s first ruling party that fought and lead the southern African Nation to the first elections in 1964. The party has now rebranded under new leadership of Chakwera and is having the belief that 2019 present with it  a realistic chance of  governing Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes