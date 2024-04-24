WHO advises countries to commit to 2023 UN declaration on TB

As the world continues advocacy to end Tuberculoisis (TB) the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for political commitments and initiate programmes to achieve and win the fight against TB.

WHO Malawi Representative Dr. Neema Kimambo said there need for high-level leadership and action to end TB globally.

Kimambo reflected on what world leaders committed through a declaration made during second UN High-Level Meeting on the fight against TB in September 2023 at the UN general Assembly.

The Declaration contains the most ambitious targets to date in the fight against TB and expects to put the world on track to ending TB by 2030 and provide life-saving treatment for 45 million people between 2023 and 2027.

“We must unite forces to rapidly translate these commitments into action, so that we deal with TB globally and meet the targets,” she explained.

WHO Malawi Representative further called for sustainable investment of resources, support, care and information to ensure universal access to TB care and research in Malawi and across the borders.

“More investments towards supporting the roll out of WHO-recommended TB preventive treatment options, shorter TB treatment regimens, rapid molecular diagnostics and tests for TB infection, other innovations and digital tools will lead to improvements in health outcomes and save millions of lives,” she said.

Kimambo highlighted that investments in research and innovation are vital to fast-track efforts to reach the end TB targets.

WHO put the spotlight on the importance of tackling health inequalities including stigma and discrimination and ensuring social protection, to ensure Health for All, free from catastrophic costs. “People with TB are among the most marginalized and vulnerable, and face barriers in accessing care. WHO is calling for global action to address health inequities for people with TB and other diseases.” elaborated Kimambo.

Adding that scaling up of access to TB preventive treatment and screening services for TB disease creates efficiencies and can lead to massive health and financial gains.

Therefore, she said, Integrating TB screening increases opportunities to protect people from falling ill with TB as well as saving many additional lives.

Therefore, “Ending TB requires concerted action by all sectors, communities, and the civil society to provide the right services, support, and create a safe environment in the appropriate place and at the right time. Poverty, inequality, malnutrition, discrimination, and stigma are major drivers of the TB epidemic.”

Meanwhile, on Malawi perspective Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda shared that the country continues to register a reduction in the number of people suffering from TB.

Kandodo Chiponda illustrated with an example that the incidence of TB for Malawi has declined from 338 people per 100,000 population in 2010 to 125 people per 100,000 population in 2022 which represents a 61% reduction over a 11-year period.

“If we maintain this trajectory in the next seven years Malawi will attain the End TB target on reducing the incidence,” told Chiponda.

The Malawi Minister of Health therefore advised that the public should not only raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis, but also step up collective efforts in the fight against TB.

