World Vision comes to the aid of people with disabilities: Donates bicycles, golf-shirts, umbrellas

World Vision Malawi has today donated 100 bicycles, golf shirts, Umbrellas and drink bottles to Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (Macoda).

The Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Jean Sendeza who officially received the donation on behalf of Macoda, said the bicycles will be distributed to Able to Thrive Project volunteers.

Macoda is implementing the project in five districts where the volunteers go into villages to scout children with disabilities and document their challenges and submit to the project for action.

Sendeza said once identified, the children are assisted to access basic services such as education, health care and nutrition.

She lamented that disability programs in the country have few partners as such there are alot of challenges to implement the programs.

“We need more partners like World Vision Malawi to come in with support. There are centres like Mulanje rehabilitation centre for the blind and the Lilongwe rehabilitation centre which are in dire need of support,” she said.

World Vision Malawi director of programs Charles Chimombo said the total value of the donation is K133 604 600.

He said World Vision Malawi will continue supporting Malawi in various fields especially in programs of ending poverty and supporting the welfare of children.

